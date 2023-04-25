A Armed attack leaves one dead and two injured in the soccer fields “La Huerta”, located in Arboleda de San Rafael avenue in celaya.

It was on Sunday afternoon that this attack was recorded, which left a young man lifeless who was shot in the neck, chest and legs.

Elements of the Municipal Police, the National Guard and paramedics from the Citizen Security Secretariat arrived at the site.

The visitors left the place upon the arrival of the authorities, who located a young man lying under a tile.

The Paramedics confirmed the death of the young man.who was not identified, the State Attorney General’s Office was notified of the crime and the area was cordoned off.

It is worth mentioning that there are two versions of this homicide, since witnesses assured that armed individuals arrived, opened fire and fled on a motorcycle.

While, others affirm that the crime occurred after a fight initiated among the young people present, the authorities will be in charge of clarifying the facts.

Receive more news from Guanajuato on WhatsApp

With information from AM