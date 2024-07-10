The attack, which occurred yesterday at 7:02 p.m. at the Teopanzolco Unit in Cuernavaca, was recorded on a security camera video that was shared on social media.

A group of people, including three women, who were sheltering from the rain were shot several times from a moving van.

According to preliminary reports, the attack was directed at two men who were at the scene.

At least three people were injured and authorities linked the incident to drug dealing.

Yesterday another shooting occurred in the Puente de Ixtla municipality, 45 minutes from Cuernavaca, in the town of Tilzapotla, and another in Temixco.

Morelos recorded a 30.6 percent increase in victims of intentional homicide in the first half of this year, going from 660 cases in the same period in 2023 to 862.

According to a report from the National Public Security System, 86 percent of the victims were attacked with firearms.