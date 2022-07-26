Jalisco.- Three people were shot to death on the night of Monday, July 25, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood of Tizapán El Alto in Jalisco, authorities reported.

According to what was reported by the State Attorney General’s Office, the events were recorded around 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of Veracruz and Zacatecas streets in the aforementioned neighborhood.

It was mentioned that the incident was attended by elements of the police after the emergency lines reported three men injured with a firearm.

Upon arrival, the officers corroborated the fact and immediately requested the presence of paramedics who confirmed the death of the three people, for which they requested elements of the Public Ministry.

After this fact, elements of the Investigative Police are already in the place establishing the first lines of investigation to find the identity and whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators of this multiple homicide.

Meanwhile, experts were in charge of fixing and preserving the ballistic evidence, as well as a bicycle and a motorcycle, both black, that presumably belonged to the victims.

At the moment, authorities do not rule out any line of investigation, however they assume that it could have been a direct attack.