cash me, sound.- Last night there was a armed attack in the municipality of cash mesound, against three people, two of them minors and a 33-year-old man, one of the minors, who was 17 years old, dying moments after the attack.

According to the page of the informative media Tribuna, the violent act occurred in the ejido Corral Station At approximately 9:00 p.m. this Saturday, and after the attack, relatives of the victims quickly mobilized in a private vehicle to the facilities of Red Cross from the colony New Hopebut unfortunately, before arriving, one of the minors had already died.

Unofficially, it was said that the young man had died just outside the facilities of the Red Cross in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood and was identified as Gustavo N., while the other victims respond to the names of Joseph N., 15 years old, and Juan Carlos33 years old, all residents of Corral Station.

After the teenager’s death, elements of the Cajeme Municipal Policeas well as from the State Policethey went to the Red Cross to cordon off the area while investigative personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the corresponding proceedings.