An armed attack occurred tonight on Hidalgo and Cerrada del Márquez Poniente streets in the Paseos de Zaragoza subdivision.

This violent event occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. with a preliminary toll of two dead and at least three people injured by firearms, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM). One man died at the scene, while two men were transported aboard Municipal Rescue ambulances. An injured woman was transported in a private vehicle to Social Security Regional Hospital Number 66, where she was declared dead.

In addition, it emerged that the murdered woman was pregnant.

Neighbors of the residential area were concerned about the attack and the strong police mobilization that is currently taking place. The settlers reported that the people who suffered the attack had moved into the home for approximately three months and dismantled vehicles were seen inside and outside the property. They mentioned that they do not know the victims because they did not live with the residents of the subdivision, inhabited mostly by families. They added that they heard countless explosions and observed people lying there.

Relatives are arriving at the scene, while the scene remains under the protection of agents from the various police corporations.

Access to the Area is restricted. At the moment no identities have been revealed and no arrests have been reported. There are already 70 people murdered in the month of September and 11 of the victims are women, two of them teenagers, according to journalistic coverage of the crime of intentional homicide. This Friday there are already four crimes recorded.