Tijuana, Baja California.- A armed attack against three people let one dead and two injuredincluding a pregnant woman, in a home in the Camino Verde neighborhood in Tijuana.

The events occurred around 7:35 pm on Wednesday, when residents of Mar Negro Street reported to the emergency numbers that they had heard firearm detonations in the zone.

Elements of the Tijuana Municipal Police and paramedics went to the scene, who confirmed that a man was dead due to gunshot wounds.

The identity of deceased It was not made known, it was only mentioned that He was around 27 years old.

Likewise, care was provided to two injured people, a man and a 21-year-old woman with an advanced pregnancy, who was reported in serious condition because he received impacts to the thorax and abdomen. The injured were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Military guarded the area while agents from the Prosecutor's Office and Expert Services carried out the expert opinion in the area of ​​the attack.