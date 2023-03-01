After a armed attack in the municipality of Tula de Allendebelonging to the state of Gentlemanthe authorities reported a balance of three young people between the ages of 18 and 25 who lost their lives after being shot by unknown men.

Elements of the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office declared that according to the first reports, the deceased They were talking on the street when a group of suspected criminals arrived at the scene and shot them multiple times.

He armed attack arose in the La Malinche neighborhood, in “El Pante”, near a vehicular bridge that crosses the Tula River, those responsible fled the scene in a black Sentra car.

staff of the Hidalgo Attorney General's Office went to the scene after being alerted by the residents of the site who reported the crime to the emergency number because according to witnesses, the young people were alive a couple of minutes after the armed attack but died before the emergency services arrived.