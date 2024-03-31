At least eight people were killed and eight others injured in a armed attack happened this Saturday night March 30th in the coastal province of Guayas, located in the southwest of Ecuador, a country that has been in a state of emergency since last January as a measure to stop the rise of violence.

A preliminary report from the Police, based on versions of residents, shows that, at approximately 6:55 p.m. local time (23:55 GMT), “several armed individuals arrived aboard a vehicle, who shot at of a group of people who were at the site”.

“As a result of this event, two people died instantly, and several people were injured, they were transferred to different health homes,” he indicated.

He added that, after their transfer and due to the severity of their injuries, they would have died. 6 persons. “Preliminarily, the figure is 8 dead and 8 injured,” he said.

Due to the circumstances, the Silver code was activated (for the protection of health homes) and “injured people are under police protection,” he explained.

Initially, and preliminarily, the diary The universe, of Guayaquil, noted that the attack had left seven fkilled and twelve injured.

“A burst of gunshots alarmed the residents of the Mariuxi Febres Cordero sector, in Guasmo Sur,” he published, adding that the attack occurred two blocks from the Guasmo Sur Hospital.

Violent weekend

The armed attack in Guayas adds to other violent events that occurred in the first two days of the Holy Week holiday that takes place Nacional level.

On Friday, eleven people were kidnapped, including five minors, in the coastal province of Manabí.

The bodies of five of the kidnapped adults were found without vital signs and with gunshot wounds, while another adult and the minors were left alive.

The local press indicates that all those kidnapped in a hotel – on the first of three days of holiday for Easter – were relatives, but the Police have not done so. reference to it.

Regarding that case, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, said that what happened “remembers that the battle continues.”

“This,” he added, “is a sign that narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for spaces to terrify us, but they will not succeed. My solidarity with the families who have been victims of the violence of the terrorists who intend to destroy our country.”

Two people have been arrested within the framework of the kidnapping investigations and murder in the Ayampe area, in the province of Manabí.

In the same province, four people were murdered this weekend, including a military officer on active duty.

In another violent event this weekend, two police officers were injured in an attack in Guayas, in a case for which preventive detention has been ordered for three suspects.

Ecuador is in a state of emergency and in an “internal armed conflict” against criminal gangs, decreed last January by Noboa, at a time of growing wave of violence.

EFE