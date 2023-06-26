Ecuador again dressed in blood this Sunday, when registered the third armed attack so far in June and that It left eight dead and five wounded.

The events occurred this Sunday, less than a week after the previous attack that left six people dead and another six injured.

According to AFP, the police shared through a press chat on WhatsApp the balance of the new aggression registered in that country.

In said statement, the authorities stressed that the armed attack was an armed confrontation between criminal groups.

And he confirmed that the fatalities were eight people, while five more managed to survive, but injuries are reported.

It should be noted that at dawn last Monday, the police had reported that an armed attack had been recorded in the El Guasmo sector, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where six people died.

Authorities found 132 shell casings at that site, for which the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder.