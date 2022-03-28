Michoacán.- An armed attack on the facilities of a clandestine palenque in the town of Las Tinajas, Zinapecuaro at Michoacan statepresumably left at least 20 people dead and Vseveral wounded reported local media

So far, authorities have not provided official reports of what happened in the building set up as a palenque, however, it was mentioned that armed individuals had arrived and shot at the attendees and after that they fled.

Elements of the State Police and Sedena arrived at the scene, as well as agents of the State Attorney General’s Office who are carrying out the corresponding procedures.

Read more: Man loses his life after falling into a cistern on Sábalo Cerritos Avenue in Mazatlán

Presumably it is said that 20 dead, including a woman, as well as five people injured.

Through a small statement, the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office reported that elements were transferred to Las Tinajas to attend to the report of the aggression that occurred during the palenque.