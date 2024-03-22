Two men were murdered this morning in the Las Pencas neighborhood, in CancunQuintana Roo, after being attacked with firearms on a dirt road near José López Portillo Avenue.

According to reports, a third individual could have been a victim of the same event, although this information has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency services, alerted by a 911 call, arrived at the scene to discover that the two victims had already died.

Witnesses describe that one of the bodies was at the entrance of a home and the other inside a bathroom, which suggests an attempt to escape or take refuge.

The crime scene It was secured by elements of the Municipal Police, the Mexican Army and the National Guard.

The Expert Services came to collect evidence, having found at least 30 spent shell casingswhich could be important for identifying those responsible.

The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service for a legal autopsy, while the investigation remains ongoing to clarify the facts and determine the identity and motive of the attacker(s).

