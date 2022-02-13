Zacatecas.- At least two dead and three wounded It was the balance of a armed attack against miners in Fresnillo, Zacatecaswhere the wave of violence caused by organized crime gives no respite.

According to the first reports, the armed attack took place on the night of Saturday, February 12, 2022, on the outskirts of the Los Jales ecological park, owned by the Fresnillo mining company, on the way to the community of Beleña.

A group of miners were gathered in the place, celebrating the 12th anniversary of the creation of the “El Frente” union, when they were gunned down by an armed group.

Although the emergency services received reports of a dozen injured, upon arrival the paramedics did not find all of them, since some of them had gone to hospitals by their own means.

As a result, two people died and their bodies were left on the public road, while three people were injureds and were taken to hospitals for medical attention.

The armed attack occurred a week after 10 bodies were abandoned in a community in Fresnillo, Zacatecas. Photo: Cuartoscuro

After receiving the report of the shooting, police elements from various orders of government and the National Guard moved to the site, who cordoned off the area and deployed a strong operation to find those responsible.

However, the authorities were unable to locate or capture those responsible for the armed attack, the causes of which are still unknown. The Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the events.

The armed attack against miners in Fresnillo It occurs just a week after 10 bodies were abandoned in the Pardillo Tercero community, located in the same municipality, one of which turned out to be the brother of the local deputy from Morena, Sergio Ortega.

That same day, another 6 bodies were found in the municipality of Pánfilo Natera, also in Zacatecas, where the violence caused by the disputes between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel do not cease.

Zacatecas, governed by the morenista David Monreal, leads the homicide rate in Mexico with 96.61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when the national average is just 25.83.

Read more: Zacatecas: they denounce that Nochistlán police support the CJNG