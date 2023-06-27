The well-known television host and member of the “Ventaneando” program, Daniel Bisognohas raised his voice against the growing insecurity in the country, after his family became a victim of crime in the Mexico City.

Through his social media platforms, Bisogno expressed his outrage at the wave of violence and insecurity that is plaguing the country. He related an alarming event in which his ex-wife, Cristina Riva Palacio, mother of his daughter, was the victim of an attempted assault in CDMXwhich culminated in shots fired at his vehicle.

According to the driver’s account, the incident took place when his ex-wife was leaving a mall located south of the city, specifically in the area of St. Teresa Trail, after having bought a coffee. At that moment, an individual intercepted Cristina with the intention of robbing her, even going so far as to shoot at her truck. Fortunately, she turned out unharmed.

Daniel Bisogno expressed his disbelief and denounced the prevailing insecurity in the Mexican capital. In his words, captured on social networks, he questioned how long the authorities will stop this type of attack, since the life of his ex-wife was in serious danger due to the violence unleashed.

The famous driver’s complaint was widely supported by his co-workers and friends, who spread his message on their own social networks and joined the claim against the authorities for the growing insecurity in Mexico City.

Expressions such as “Enough is enough”, “This city is impossible”, “Worrying” and “More about the crime that lives in Mexico City” echoed in the publications of his colleagues.

The images shared by Daniel Bisogno reveal the impact of a bullet in one of the rear windows of the vanleaving a clear hole as evidence of the violence suffered.

Despite the fact that it is still unknown if the actor from the movie “Lagunilla mi barrio” and his ex-wife have filed a formal complaint with the corresponding authorities, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office stated that they were aware of the incident through social networks. . In a message addressed to the famous, the Prosecutor’s Office requested that he follow his account to provide support through a private communication.