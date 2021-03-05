On Friday, French police arrested a man carrying a knife near a school in Marseille, southern France.

Police Director Frederick Camieri told “La Provence” newspaper that students noticed the 60-year-old man in the morning.

Camieri stated that the suspect got out of a car armed with a knife and went to a nearby grocery store.

After that, he was arrested by the police, who were summoned to the scene.

The police chief added that no one was hurt, and that there is no information currently behind the man’s possible motives.

For his part, the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that preliminary investigations indicate that the man may have schizophrenia, and is not currently undergoing treatment, indicating that he did not appear to have wanted to commit a crime.

According to other reports, the school security guards overpowered the man at first. Students were not allowed to leave the school during this.