Hundreds of Venezuelan opponents They gathered this Thursday in four sectors of Caracas and in the main population centers of the 23 states of the country to call for the end of the regime of Nicolás Maduro, who will make his presidency official this Friday for another six years. In the face of numerous protests, some shared videos on social networks have shown the presence at the concentration points of armed men or confrontations with the police.

Furthermore, the demonstration, which is held one day before the presidential inauguration that both Maduro and the anti-Chavista Edmundo González Urrutia promise to take office, has already caused arrest of up to sixteen people in the last two daysaccording to data from the UN mission that examines compliance with Human Rights, although during the day this Thursday tensions between Chavistas and opponents have intensified.

In the capital, where the military presence had already been reinforced in recent days, the four concentration points initially announced by the opposition were taken over by the national government, while in other places in the country, such as Maracaibo, in the state of Tulia, there have been two arrests and it has been dispersed the crowd with tear gas. The presence of armed groups has even been reported.

Precisely, as the agency has advanced Efe, security agents armed with rifles and government supporters On motorcycles they blocked the access to two bridges that link the main highway that crosses Caracas from east to west towards the headquarters of the Episcopal Conference in the Montalbán neighborhood, one of the four points where opposition supporters will gather. These are some of the images of the demonstrations:

Given the tensions, the leader of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado has asked the population for “serenity and firmness”after in some places the security forces “took” the points where concentrations had been called. “When people began to arrive, they left,” he indicated, with the commitment to join the demonstration “now.”

“Today we are a united, strong, determined society on the streets.“, applauded Machado on social networks, who has announced his possible public reappearance this Thursday after remaining missing since last August, precisely coinciding with other mobilizations.