Kosovo online: armed Albanians seized power in the Serbian part of Kosovo and Metohija

Armed Kosovo Albanians seized power in the Serbian part of Kosovo and Metohija. This was announced by the head of the Chancellery for Kosovo and Metohija under the government of Serbia, Petar Petkovic. His quotes news portal Kosovo online.

According to Petkovic, the seizure of power in the Serb-majority municipality of Severna Mitovica is yet another example of Pristina’s violation of existing international agreements.

Related materials:

He added that the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, is trying by illegal means to create a mono-ethnic Albanian municipality with “physical and legal violence” in which “there will be no Serbs.”

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade would ask the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo for permission to deploy Serbian troops and police units in the unrecognized republic.

Before that, it was reported that in the northern part of Kosovo, the Serbs began to build barricades after the detention of the former police officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, an ethnic Serb, Dejan Pantic. Then police special forces from Pristina were introduced to the north of the region. On the night of Sunday, near the lake Gazivode, on the way to the checkpoint Brnjak, there were three skirmishes.

In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence. Serbia considers these territories its own. The Republic has been recognized by over 100 countries. Russia is not among them.