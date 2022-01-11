At Defenture, they can well imagine the disappointment of the Airmobile Brigade, when it recently turned out that Mercedes-Benz had been dismissed as a supplier of vehicles for the Dutch army. In 2018, Mercedes Netherlands had won the tender for the construction of 515 army vehicles for the Airmobile Brigade in Schaarsbergen from Defenture, among others, because they were much cheaper. But now it turned out that the order had been misjudged and so Dutch soldiers have to wait another six years longer for a new vehicle.