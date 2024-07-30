Armani: revenues at 2.4 billion in 2023 (+4%), drop in first half of 2024

In 2023 the Armani group recorded a 4% increase in revenues, to 2.45 billion eurosbut its business began to slow down in the second half of the year, feeling the effects like other luxury brands of the falling demand in Asia and especially in China.

This is what we read in a note from the group. Net profit before taxes increased by 4.4% to 224.5 million euros last year and EBITDA remained almost stable at 523 million euros. Net assets amounted to 2.1 billion. After an “excellent” first half of 2023, Armani’s revenues recorded “a single-digit decline” in the second half and the first half of 2024, in particular “in the Asia excluding Japan region and in the most accessible segment of the offer”, the note reads. Europe generated 49% of revenue in 2023, while the Americas and Asia-Pacific each contributed 21%explains the group.

The Armani group “aims at medium and long-term objectives, without forcing sales or margins,” said CEO Giuseppe Marsocci. “In recent seasons, aWe sacrificed some margin points to avoid raising retail prices to the levels that inflation would have imposed.“, he assured. “We are well be prepared to handle a market slowdown without the need to maximize profits from one year to the next at all costs“, commented Giorgio Armani.