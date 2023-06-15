Can you imagine going to your favorite store and seeing a great offer? A client of the company Armani went to a square to buy a productbut ended up with “cheapest luxury”, to be surprised He decided to share it with his followers.

Sometimes, when people go to a store, they go for a specific product, but when they see other cheaper ones, they decide to compare them even if they don’t need them, although the protagonist of this story went exclusively to a branch to buy an item from the Italian company. which manufactures and designs items with labels such as Giorgio Armani, Armani Casa, Armani Collezioni, Emporio Armani, Armani Jeans, Armani Junior and Armani Exchange.

The creator of the viral story, told through the TikTok social network that she went to a store that offers items of the ‘Giorgio Armani SPA’ brand, where they can find different categories, such as fashion items, fragrance, jewelry, watches, garments, cosmetic, and more items.

The user identified as ‘@im.daily’, highlighted that it was the cheapest thing she could find, because only went to buy some pens and asking for it to be given to him as a gift, he was surprised by what he found inside.

During the viral video, while showing off the Armani bag, he mentioned: “I asked for a gift and they gave me these stickers.”

A great way to attract more consumers is with sales, even competitive companies see the prices of their rivals and seek to adapt the cost of their products according to their quality, and even status in the market, therefore, there are many content creators who visit the brand to see what you offer and for how much money.

This time was no exception, as the company founded in Milan in 1975, which currently has factories around the world, operating in 300 stores in 36 countries, surprised by the nice detail it added to the bag of one of its consumers.