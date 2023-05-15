Armando Tafur, Producer of “América Hoy” pointed out that Brunella Horna is still on medical leave and avoided answering about her state of health. He spoke about her performance and stressed that she does not close the doors in the morning space of America TV. As recalled, the businesswoman left her position as driver along with Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza for reasons of force majeure. The news of her sudden departure surprised her followers and they expressed their support on social networks.

What did Armando Tafur say about Brunella Horna?

The television businessman was initially asked if the model was pregnant and it would have been the reason for his separation from the program. “I’m not anybody’s dad to be able to tell if he’s in the state he’s in, I’m just the dad on the show,” Tafur said.

He added how the 23-year-old is doing and assured that he is not closing the doors in case she wants to return. “We continue to communicate all in the same WhatsApp group of the drivers,” she added.

“Brunella is calm and the doors of the program are always open for her. She played a good role in it and was very happy with her work,” said the producer of “America Today”.

On the continuity of Valeria Piazza

He assured that Valeria Piazza would continue in case Brunella returns to the program. “She (Horna) asked for a license and we granted it to her. The most important thing is that she is well and she will return when she wants,” said ‘Papá’ Armando.

He also highlighted some qualities of the former Miss Peru. “She’s a good girl, she fits the perfect profile at the age that she just wanted for the show, she’s a younger target girl,” she said.

