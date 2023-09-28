Over the last few hours he passed away Armando Summajuolo, or the well-known face of La7. The sad announcement was made by Enrico Mentana through a post published on his social account.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Armando Summajuolo represented one of the journalists most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. The man passed away at the age of 70 years old but we are currently not aware of the causes which resulted in his death.

The sad news was spread on social media Enrico Mentana who published a post on his Instagram profile. These were the words of affection and sincere condolences written to accompany the caption:

This morning Armando Sommajolo passed away, a columnist of this news program since the days when it was called Tmc news until 2015. For many of you a friendly face, for us a beloved work companion, a solid, positive, professional, and above all a good man. A hug to his loved ones.

Armando Sommajuolo: life and career

Born in Rome in 1953, Armando Sommajuolo was an important Italian journalist. The man landed in the world of journalism at the age of 23 and his first experience took place on the Roman Teletevere broadcaster. Subsequently, he moved to the TMC broadcaster which, in 2001, became La7. In 2015, during a guest appearance on TG La7, hosted by Enrico Mentana, the journalist announced his withdraw.

In addition to being a point of reference for La7 and in general for the world of journalism, Armando Summajuolo was at the helm of conducting some programs as an example Family treasures And Blue zone. It’s not all. He also became the protagonist of an experience inepisode de The octopus and subsequently by one commercial.