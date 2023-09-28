Journalist Armando Sommajuolo, historical face of TMC and then of La7, who passed away at the age of 70, has died. “This morning Armando Sommajuolo passed away, a columnist on this news program since the days when it was called Tmc news until 2015. For many of you a friendly face, for us a beloved work companion, a solid, positive, professional professional, and above all a decent man. A hug to his loved ones”, Enrico Mentana wrote on social media.

Born in Rome in 1953, he began his career in 1976. Sommajuolo hosted the network’s main news programs and in-depth programmes.