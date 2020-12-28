Armando Manzanero, at a concert in Puerto Rico in February 2020. William rMartorell / Getty

Armando Manzanero, the epic Mexican singer and songwriter who since the sixties revolutionized the romantic genre of the bolero for all of Latin America, and whose songs are repeated by thousands of listeners from both sides of the Atlantic, died this Monday at the age of 85. On Thursday, December 17, he had been admitted to a hospital in Mexico City after becoming infected with coronavirus. “With much pain I regret the death of maestro Armando Manzanero, one of the greatest composers in Mexico”, ad on twitter this morning the secretary of culture Alejandra Frausto. “Armando Manzanero was a sensitive man, a man of the people, I am very sorry for his death”, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when he finished his morning lecture with the Manzanero song I like.

Manzanero was born in the Yucatán Peninsula in 1935 and grew up among a family of musicians: his father was the founder of an orchestra, his mother was a dancer, his great-aunt directed a school of Fine Arts in Mérida where Manzanero studied since he was a child. “Aunt Julia, I want to be a musician,” he told her at the age of eight. Manzanero learned to play the accordion and then the piano until he decided to go to Mexico City in May 1957, to the house of a friend, the famous Yucatecan composer Luis Demetrio.

The young Manzanero played serenades with friends, worked at a music publishing house and on the CBS International record label, and eventually began composing and playing piano for another famous bolero, the Chilean Lucho Gatica, who lived in Mexico since 1955. Manzanero made his first tour in the United States with Gatica and there he met the rising Latin stars of the north, such as Celia Cruz, the Cuban queen of bolero and salsa.

Manzanero also visited the record labels of Mexico City carrying Luis Demetrio’s songs, and eventually met the famous Mexican mariachi Rubén Fuentes and the composer Rafael de Paz, who opened the doors for him at the RCA record label where Manzanero recorded his very famous single: el hit “Adoro”, from 1967 (“I adore the street we met, the night we met”). It was his first bestseller, but above all a classic that has consolidated over the years: “Adoro” has been reinterpreted —with or without Manzanero— dozens of artists such as Juan Gabriel, Plácido Domingo or Alejandro Sanz. “I am pleased to know that my work transcended generations”, said Manzanero 20 years ago to a newspaper in San Francisco.

Armando Manzanero, as the writer Carlos Monsivaís once said, became famous when the romantic ballad was not what record labels were looking for the most. “When the retired bolero is already given over to the action of rock and North American ballads, an unexpected voice takes root, without the decorative impetus of the tenors, nor the suburban plenitude of the singers of the Sonora Matancera, with the semi-jazzy intuition that clarifies the romantic song ”, said the writer. Manzanero was for the Latin American ballad, it was Charles Aznavour for France, or Frank Sinatra for the United States: that voice between sweet and husky but unrepeatable, that sings of love and heartbreak, and that was no longer linked to Mexico only but to all the region. “To compete against the rock & roll, the composers and musicians of Latin American boleros, in particular the Mexican Armando Manzanero, modernized the composition and arrangements of the bolero, ” He says Chilean musicologist Daniel Party.

In his long career Armando Manzanero wrote more than 400 songs, recorded at least 20 albums, and left unforgettable classics such as This afternoon I saw it rain, I don’t know about you, I learned with you and Are we a couple. He composed songs for Luis Miguel and even for soap operas. Alejandro Sanz and Tony Bennet did an interpretation of This afternoon I saw it rain (Yesterday I heard the rain), just like the famous pianist did jazz, Bill Evans, and even Elvis Presley, in ’73, sang his version of Are we a couple translated to It’s impossible.

Manzanero, who was already 85 years old, remained dedicated to music until the last months of his life. Until recently he was still president of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, a position in which he spent almost 10 years. In 2010, the Latin Grammys recognized him with an ‘award for musical excellence’, an exception in that institution. In 2018, he sang I like in Mayan, in a tribute they organized in the Yucatecan city of Chichén Itzá, in which they participated as well her friend Tania Libertad, Eros Ramazzoti, or the Cuban Paquito D’Rivera. And this year, in October, the awards Billboard They paid him a last exceptional tribute for his six decades transforming Latin music, in which Manzanero played the piano from Florida along with the Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi, the Spanish Pablo Alborán, and the Mexicans Jesús Navarro and Joy Huerta.

“Boleros tell lots of truths, that’s why I like them so much ”, said one of the two men who fall in love in Manuel Puig’s famous 1976 novel, The kiss of spider women. Manzanero’s truths remain here, those given by the man who gave the boleros the “sweetest and deepest” kiss, so that I could “leave this world tomorrow. The good things, already with you, I lived them ”.