Two months after the death of Armando Manzanero, it has been revealed that the Mexican singer-songwriter left out of his inheritance Rodrigo Manzanero, his Peruvian son.

Mainca Manzanero, daughter of the ‘King of romanticism’, gave an interview for the Ventaneando program. There, he announced that the deceased artist excluded his brother from the will, who was born as a result of the relationship between the singer and the former model. Teresa Ojeda Rodriguez.

“I think it was something he expected. He had been absent from living here in Mexico for a long time, he lived in Lima, PeruAfter a while he lived in Chile ”, he explained.

He clarified that everyone is part of the inheritance, except him. “My dad decided so, it’s not that we have something to do with it. All the brothers have a royalty percentage, but, well, my dad, I think he also had his reasons or reasons why he didn’t (want) to include him, ”Mainca added.

He said that he has not yet contacted Rodrigo Manzanero about the will. “No, we have not discussed it, in fact, since the will was read, he has moved away a bit,” he said.

He acknowledged that his brother made mistakes that caused his father concern. It should be noted that, several years ago, the singer’s son was involved in cases related to drug use and robbery.

“He was always solving situations for him, getting him out of trouble, and maybe it’s ugly that I’m talking about things that had never been made public, but it’s not worth it for him to make these kinds of statements, if it was his turn, that he was not . Let him also think about why he did not touch him or how many things my father had to solve for him, or how many times my father had to pay for things so that he was well, “he said.

However, the Peruvian son was not totally abandoned. Mainca revealed that his father bought an apartment for him so that he would have a place to live.

Armando Manzanero had seven childrenRodrigo and Mainca were born in Peru. The brothers distanced themselves after the singer took his youngest daughter to Mexico.

Armando Manzanero, latest news:

