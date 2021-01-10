By: Sergio Ramírez

It is said that the poet Jaime Gil de Biedma asked the literary critic and learned linguist Francisco Rico what was the best verse of the bolero “This afternoon I saw it rain”, by Armando Manzanero so wept these days, and the academic answered, without hesitation, that it was “I saw people run”, which is splendid and timely among the others in the stanza: “this afternoon I saw it rain / I saw people run / and you were not there.”

The evocation of the absence that the composer intended is accomplished. And now you can move on with the necessary, and heartfelt, banality of the rest of the song. With boleros and tangos it is the same as with poetry in general, that there are verses more opportune than others, and some are key to producing that luminosity that is spread between the feelings of those who read with those who inspired whoever composed the poem or song, be it Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer or Armando Manzanero

García Márquez, magician of hyperboles, once said that Manzanero was “one of the greatest current poets of the Castilian language”; and Carlos Monsiváis attributed to him the virtue of having led people to experience an “inevitable infatuation with love”. Which is what all love poetry does when it is effective and sufficient.

Manzanero turns out to be a poet with a calm tone, far from the confrontation that every José Alfredo Jiménez song presupposes, to put one case. In those rancheras a price is always paid for the tear of absence, expressed in disconsolate claims. No one comes out unscathed from what the Latin poet Horacio called “the struggles of love”, always a bloody combat that leaves incurable wounds. On the contrary, the atmosphere of Apple tree

She is always sweet, in a key of praise and exaltation, closer to the divine woman to whom Agustín Lara sings, although for him the muse is the adventurer who sells her love, putting a price on her sin. The lyrical lyrical of the brothel that Daniel Santos will bring to a paroxysm in “Virgin of midnight.”

You cannot establish a sharp dividing line between what is called cultured poetry, and the lyrics of the songs that many sing between drinks, or while showering, but that they would not be able to authorize to appear in the anthologies of the Castilian poetry.

Some dismiss the matter by putting all popular music in the cheesy waste bin, which is clearly unfair. There are cheesy lyrics, of course, that exploit in a rather primary way, not to say blatantly, the love feelings, which never cease to have a tear charge. But that also happens with much of the love poetry that we read.

Poetry that is sung

Let us understand then that there is poetry to be read, and poetry to be sung, or to be heard from the loving gloom where life so often places us and makes us prone to emotions and evocations that lead to easy tears. No one has defended the sacred territory of the corny more courageously than Agustín Lara himself

, who recognized himself as such, and explained in depth the kitsch, as he does in a very lucid interview published in the Mexican magazine Siempre! in 1960: “I have loved and have had the glorious happiness of being loved. I’m ridiculously cheesy and I love to be. Because mine is a sincerity that others shun … ridiculously. Anyone who is romantic has a fine sense of the corny and not dismissing it is a position of intelligence.

Agustín Lara is a late modernist poet. The greats of modernism knew how to avoid many of the tricky pitfalls of kitsch, a constant risk they ran for having put together a paraphernalia of papier-mâché sets on their stages, dragging not a few of their rare verbal combinations from French symbolism. And Lara shines when setting foot in those gardens where the loss is blue: “boredom is peacock / that gets bored with light in the afternoon …”. It is demonstrated that cornyness, which is so feared, is essential to the human condition, and in poets like Agustín Lara it rises to the heights of the sublime. But not everything is corny, nor does everything move in that suspicious space of what could be corny and that is why we fear it. Alfredo Lepera, for example, who wrote the lyrics of the tangos ofGardel

, is a poet without ambiguity, capable of using words in their precise and direct nudity, and it is enough to quote the unfading tango “Volver: pero el traveler who flees / sooner or later / stops his walk”, is a verse that Borges sounds, or remember Onetti.

Tango, like the bolero, is a legacy of modernism. “You who fill everything with joy and youth / And you see ghosts in the moonlight / And you hear the scented song of blue / Go away from me …” continues to sing to eternity Snowball the bolero of Homero Exposito, who in so many senses is a tango.

And the verse by Tomás Méndez from “Cucurrucucú paloma: how he suffered for her that even in his death he was calling her”, doesn’t it seem to be part of Juan Rulfo’s prose stanzas, angry screams in the desolation of the Mexican wasteland?

I grew up among musician uncles who composed boleros and waltzes, and I always admire their sensitivity to words collected from the poverty in which they lived. And those words, noted on the scores, emerged like jewels amid the natural brush of kitsch, which was as natural in their lives as was beauty.

Someone can think of boleros and tangos as an endangered species. The mourning for the death of Manzanero shows that it is not. This inspiration, which in postmodern times would seem to be a cursed word for shame, is nothing more than the poaching of the precise words, and of the happy combinations of words, which in the songs will continue to emerge from below, from the Olympus of the suburb .

