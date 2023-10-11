A fighter. Armando Machuca He won the affection of Peruvian viewers after his return to TV as one of the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. After obtaining second place, the former actor of ‘El santo convento’ shares his day-to-day life through his social networks. This Wednesday, October 11, he surprised users, as he is undergoing a check at the Edgardo Rebagliati hospital. We tell you all the details in this note.

Why does Armando Machuca go for medical evaluations?

Through his official Instagram profile, Armando Machuca He posted a photo of the exterior of the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins hospital, indicating that he has suffered from a medical condition since he was 17 years old and that, therefore, he must undergo constant check-ups so that everything is fine with his body. Thus, Machuca reported that he has a condition of the cardiovascular system.

“I have a heart condition and I have been treated at EsSalud Perú since I was 17”he wrote on Instagram.

Armando makes routine visits to the cardiologist at the aforementioned hospital. Photo: Instagram / Armando Machuca

What did Armando Machuca say about the country’s health system?

Once he entered the cardiology ward, the actor He took a photo again and indicated that his relationship with the national health system is one of love/hate because of the issue of being able to make an appointment.

“It’s a…complicated relationship. One day I love them, another day I hate them. Greetings to the insured brothers. Brothers in search of the promised date“Machuca concluded. Although it is not known exactly in which part of the cardiovascular system he has the condition, the actor shows that he takes care of his health to be in optimal condition at work.