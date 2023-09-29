In the Thursday, September 28, episode of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’, one of the most difficult elimination nights of the entire competition took place. On this occasion, Armando Machuca, Siren Ortiz and Rocky Belmonte They had one last opportunity to convince the judges Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías and continue in the race just a few days before the long-awaited grand final. Although they won the public’s affection and improved in the kitchen as the weeks went by, two of the celebrities said goodbye forever to the popular Latina reality show.

This way, Sirena Ortiz and Rocky Belmonte They said goodbye to the program and their colleagues, but not before thanking them for the opportunity to be part of this format. For its part, Armando Machuca He was the only participant who convinced the strict jury, managed to save himself and will be able to continue his path to compete for first place, along with the other participants. It is the first time, in the three seasons that the reality show has had, that two people have been eliminated in a single day. Now, in the next episode, those who still remain will continue fighting to keep their places.