Ale Fuller is in the spotlight after his comment ampay who starred with Renato Rossini Jr. in the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Recently, she joined the last season of the year of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and, taking advantage of the situation, her colleagues from the Latina reality show did not hesitate to joke with her after her images were broadcast alongside the young model. Even Milene Vásquez remembered when she was protected and Armando Machuca gave her a curious 'warning'.

How was Ale Fuller and Renato Jr.'s ampay?

On December 3, actress Alessandra Fuller was caught with the model Renato Rossini Jr. having a fun time at a night entertainment venue in Barranco. In the ampay of Magaly Medina's space, the son of the well-known actor is seen taking his partner and participant in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' by the waist.

Some time later, both and one more companion went to the Peruvian influencer's apartment, moments later only Ale and Renato were left. From the outside, the ATV cameras could see when the two characters were very close, until the moment when a kiss is seen.

Did Armando Machuca troll Ale Fuller?

Armando Machuca shared some videos of what happens in the dressing rooms of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. In one of these publications, the actor asked Milene Vasquez if it was ever protected. The actress from 'Qué Buena Raza' responded that she did star in images, but with the person who later became her husband. The finalist of the second season did not miss the opportunity and reminded Ale Fuller of her recent friendship with Renato Jr.

“In other words, they supported you with who you ended up marrying. Did you hear, Ale Fuller?”said Armando, hinting that this could be the story of Ale Fuller and Renato. In addition, his other colleagues continued with the jokes and sang love songs to the influencer.