Armando Machuca He is one of the contestants on the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, who has become a favorite among viewers due to his funny and charismatic personality. After having participated in various television programs and plays, today he has more than 20 years of acting career. In addition, he has developed as a director, businessman and teacher of theatrical improvisation.

While much is known about his achievements in the world of entertainment, little is known about his love life, since in all his years as an actor he has never been known to have an official partner. For what is this? Armando Machuca He answered the question through an interview.

Why doesn’t Armando Machuca have a girlfriend?

During an episode of the YouTube program ‘De Podcast Palabras’, the actor remembered for his role as Captain Coyote in the program ‘El santo convento’ answered the following when asked how he was doing in love: “I am very single and without engagement. I’ve had several girlfriends throughout my life, all very nice girls.”

He added that, if it did not work out with any of them, it is because the responsibility fell on both of them and because his hectic life as an actor, businessman and teacher means that he does not have much time available for a relationship. “I am not an easy person, but not because I have a bad character, but because, precisely, it is another of the prices of this multifaceted lifestyle,” he said.

Armando Machuca revealed that he wanted to be a partner of Milene Vásquez in “What a good breed”

During one of the chapters of ‘The great chef: famous’, Armando Machuca revealed that he tried to be the co-star of “Qué buena raza” and thus be the partner of Milene Vásquez.

“I always wanted to be your Gerardo Zamora, I did a casting, but I did not pass”added the actor. For her part, Milene Vásquez took the comment as a joke: “He has been trapped in the past, he can’t get over it.”

How old is Armando Machuca?

Armando Machuca is 47 years old. The beloved character from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ studied Communication Sciences. Throughout these years, he has acted in various soap operas and shows.

What did Armando Machuca do before participating in ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

Before joining as a contestant on the third season of the show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Armando Machuca He had already stepped on the set of the culinary reality as reinforcement of Patricia Portocarrero, in the first edition. In addition, in the month of May, he was invited by Carlos Alcántara to be part of ‘La china hereje’, an audio series in a romantic comedy format that was launched on Spotify.

He also got involved in the presentation of his show titled ‘Elvis and I’. What initially began as a musical tribute to the iconic Elvis Presley, known as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’, has evolved into a space that fuses music, monologues, testimonials and games. In a post on Instagram, she shared details about his show and highlighted the participation of singer Tony Cam, who is recognized for his imitation of the Argentine artist Sandro in the “I am” program.

Armando Machuca playing Elvis Presley. Photo: Instagram/@armando_machuca

Armando Machuca suffered a fall in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

During an episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the remembered ‘Captain Coyote’ ran to the program’s warehouse to get some supplies for his dish when, from one moment to the next, he tripped and ended up on the floor. Fortunately, he did not suffer any damage and it was just a fun anecdote. It should be noted that his partnerMayra Goñishe was the only one who helped him up.

