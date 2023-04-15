Over the past few hours, Armando Incarnate got into trouble again because of another tip. The former knight of Men and women would have been unmasked by another lady of the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In the study of Men and womenArmando Incarnato has ended up in the crosshairs of the accusations of Aurora Tropea which revealed that the man would be more than a manager and would audition to participate in the GFVip. It’s about controversy that the knight rejected to the sender.

Later, a former lady took the opportunity to make a sensational revelation on Instagram. These were hers words:

Since you define yourself as a loyal and transparent person, you have to say why for six years you reported everyone’s facts in that study when instead you were supposed to talk, did you keep silent about it? You say it, but it’s not convenient for you because otherwise you come out as you really are…

However, to take the floor on the matter was also Antonella Perini which brought out another report. On the occasion of ainterview released to Lorenzo Pugnaloni, the woman said what would have happened when the knight asked him to want to leave the program conducted by Maria De Filippi and to get to know her better:

As soon as the episode in which he declared that he was thinking of leaving the studio with me aired… An event promoter from Calabria, with whom both Armando and other people from the parterre have collaborated in the past, gave me some information…

But what was the reaction by Armando Incarnato in the face of such accusations? Over the last few hours, the man has let himself go to a tough guy outburst on social media by showing himself in a car. In the caption he wrote: