Not everyone knows that the popular face of Men and Women has a great passion for something very expensive. That’s what.

Armando Incarnate is one of the most popular faces of Men and women. Neapolitan, born in 1977 in the transmission of Maria de Filippi he was appreciated not only for his beauty but also for his sympathy.

Armando today is an entrepreneur, he manages a series of hairdressing salons such as Exclusive Luxury Hair even if you don’t feel like a hairdresser. In the past, after graduating he enrolled in the Faculty of Law but never completed his studies. He then became a barman and worked in supermarkets as a manager.

Before arriving at Men and women in search of love Armando was married and from that marriage was born a daughter named Michelle.

He also had a brief role in Gomorrah, particularly in seasons 4 and 5 where he played a bodyguard. Perhaps not everyone knows that Armando has a great passion for something that is very expensive.

The Neapolitan is in fact very fond of motorcycle. On his official profile he often publishes photos that portray him in the company of his two-wheeled friends with breathtaking backgrounds behind. The last appearance is a splendid one MV Agusta Brutalproduced in the famous factory of Schiranna of Varese since 2001. Searching the web, it can be seen that this motorcycle model has really high costs starting from 25,000 euros, but there are models that even cost 40,000.

The fairing is quite poor, it doesn’t have many details and it has side exhausts. Much higher are the performance of a sports bike certainly born for its power but at the same time comfort.

Armando makes long journeys on his motorbike reaching destinations with breathtaking views where he then has himself immortalized. It is evident that the motorbike is not a simple means of locomotion for him but a real passion.