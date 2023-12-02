In recent days, followers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ have questioned on social networks the harsh treatment and strong criticism that the juries of this Latina culinary program issue to the different participants during each episode. Given this, the former member of said cooking reality show, Armando Machucacame out in defense of Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías, despite the fact that both the Tacneño chef and the culinary critic issued, on more than one occasion, severe comments about his dishes. What did the comic actor say?

What did Armando Machuca say about the juries of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

In an interview with Mónica Delta and Santiago Gómez, Peruvian actor Armando Machuca recalled all the criticism he received from Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías during his participation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. As Armando Machuca revealed, it was very difficult for him to be able to take the negative comments calmly.

“It was difficult for me at first too. I mean, it’s very difficult not to take what they tell you personally, because it’s someone you don’t know and suddenly you’ve spent an hour doing something (preparing a dish) and they come and tell you: ‘This is rubbish. ‘. “So, how can you not take that (the harsh comments) personally?” explained the actor.

Despite this, he did not hesitate to give his sincere opinion on these criticisms, which have been the subject of questioning by various users and even by the participants themselves.

“For me, he is the jury, if they put him on the jury for something it is (…). I personally have not seen anything in particular, that is, that someone has mistreated someone (…). So for me (those criticisms) are because these gentlemen know (what they do). I am very grateful for the judges,” stated Armando Machuca.