“I swear on my grandfather that this time you won't get away with it”; “You suck”; “This time I will kill you and your daughters like a dog“. It is only the epilogue of insults, harassment and threats directed at his partner. An escalation of verbal and physical abuse, even in front of the two little girls, prolonged over time, years, until the last attack on Wednesday and the decision of the woman to report it to the police. He is Armando Casamonica, 33 years old, belonging to the Sinti clan based on the southern outskirts of Rome, known by the police for drug and fraud crimes, ended up in handcuffs for family mistreatment and transferred to prison. While his partner, with her two little girls, were entrusted to a protected facility. The news was reported by Messaggero.

“We met in 2020 through Facebook. I was living abroad and after a few months we fell in love and I moved with my daughters to his house,” says the victim. In a few months, however, the relationship becomes violent and stormy, the woman is isolated due to attacks of jealousy on the part of Casamonica. Not even a short period of separation can change things. Once back together, on Wednesday the woman discovers compromising messages on her partner's cell phone to whom she asks for explanations. He reacts by pushing her against the wall. Then she manages to escape together with the girls, she said. An escape that ended with the police being called. Having collected the complaint, the officers then arrested the 33-year-old.