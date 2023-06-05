Armando Benedetti, the day he was appointed ambassador in Caracas, in 2022. Andrea Hernandez Briceno

Armando Benedetti wants to see the world burn. The recently dismissed Venezuelan ambassador assures in some audios sent to Laura Sarabia, also disgraced, that if he spoke about what happened in Gustavo Petro’s electoral campaign they could all go to prison. “It’s not sucking a cock (joking), it’s not a threat, because you know me. I’m not going to let myself be sucked, Laura, I swear on the lives of my children that it will never happen. We all sink. We’re all done. We are going to jail, we finish all the son of a bitch, ”he is heard saying in the recordings to which the magazine Semana has had access.

Benedetti and Sarabia, who until a few days ago made up Petro’s inner circle, have been dismissed this week by the president after being both entangled in a case of illegal wiretapping and leaks to the press. The audios that come to light now reveal the deep enmity that was generated between Benedetti and Sarabia, who accompanied Petro day and night during the campaign. Benedetti considers that the president and she, his chief of staff, have not been loyal to him, they have pushed him aside in Caracas and have forgotten him politically.

The ambassador, according to these WhatsApp messages, has bombarded Sarabia with complaints, who before working with Petro was his secretary for seven years. Benedetti feels humiliated because he made an appointment with the president at Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence, and they kept him waiting for three hours: “What I’m telling you, Laura, is that this treatment (…) And yesterday the president: ‘ no, no, it’s that I have a desire’. Aha, fagot, I held 100 meetings (…) 15,000 million pesos, what’s more, if it’s not for me they don’t win. So, even if it’s hypocritical, you go and receive people, but the treatment that you and the president gave me yesterday, fagot, I don’t know, besides, what I’m going to tell you is not a threat (…) I see that this can emputate me, I kick a son of a bitch, and there we all fall, a son of a bitch, ”he told Sarabia out of his mind.

The politician feels humiliated for having spent hours in the Palace waiting for Petro -a man who does not exactly stand out for his punctuality- and ends up saying that he was in charge of collecting the votes for the president on the coast, which was fundamental in the victory: “Sorry, Laura, but one also explodes, it’s that they go too far in quality, I was the one who organized all the votes, son of a bitch, on the Coast, all of them, son of a bitch, without them putting a penny and also that money was It was for the Pacific. Who sees that now? Nothing. Or do you want me to say, son of a bitch, who was the one who put up the money? Don’t screw my life, don’t screw my life, because what happened yesterday and the day before (was) crap Laura, from you and from the president”. Benedetti affirms that he left the Palace crying.

Next, he issues a warning of what can happen if they do not respect him: “Get ready because at any moment I claim my political space (…). And if they think it’s a threat, it’s a threat and if you want to record it, record it, I explode because yesterday you mistreated me like shit and that is not done to Benedetti ”. On Twitter, he has assured that the audios are manipulated and apologizes to the president and Sarabia.

But the audios are too revealing. His anger and his thirst for destruction is such that he compares himself to the founder of Al Qaeda. “With so much shit that I know, well we all screw ourselves, yes, you screw me, I screw you, but the twin towers fall. (…) Osama Bin Laden, when he knocked down the twin towers, he didn’t give a damn about the image and if they were going to kill him or not, but he knocked down the twin towers”, he can be heard saying. He also resorts to the wildest side of him: “You have to give the tiger a way out because, if not, he jumps on top of people. And you know that I am a tiger that, with no way out, suddenly jumps on top of people”, Benedetti emphasizes to Sarabia.

Benedetti, Petro’s campaign manager, did not take well to being sent as ambassador to Venezuela. He interpreted it as an exile. He was dragging several judicial processes that led the president to remove him from the front line. One of those cases was closed a few weeks ago and Benedetti believed that it was time to return to Bogotá and occupy a position very close to the president. He asked for the Ministry of Defense, but Petro denied it. Instead, he offered her the coordination of the ministers through a figure known as the super minister. It seemed fine to him, but when he tried to finalize his return, he thought that Sarabia was hindering him.

In those days of internal discussion, Semana published that the nanny of Sarabia’s son had felt kidnapped after being subjected to a polygraph. Her chief of staff accused her of having stolen $7,000 from her. She had no interest in making the matter known and she accuses Benedetti, who has good relations with the director of that magazine, of having leaked the information. The matter could have been settled there, but over the days the prosecutor’s office announced that the nanny and Sarabia’s employee had their phone tapped. The situation became untenable for the person closest to the president. Petro dismissed her and in the same bag he put the ambassador, whom he accuses of conspiring. Petro has privately told Benedetti that he does not understand why he has committed political suicide in such an extravagant way.

While the audios keep half of Colombia entertained, the president wanted to show that they have not affected him. “Uneasy? What’s up!”, he tweeted and attached a photo in which he appears smiling with one of his daughters, Sofía Petro. The reality is that the president does not experience moments of extreme happiness. His reforms have stalled in Congress, his popularity has fallen, and the total peace plan he had for the country is not yielding results at the moment. His left-wing government started with a lot of impetus, but it is finding a lot of resistance among the country’s elites.

