Congressman Agmeth Escaf was not the only one who spent an uncomfortable moment in the stands of the Metropolitano stadium, where the Colombian team faced Venezuela, in the first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Former ambassador Armando Benedetti was in a tense area at some point during the game.

Although initially it was said that the boos were against him, Benedetti assured that they were for a person who was behind him.

Unlike the discussion that the Escaf representative had, which was initially believed to have been only for a few chairs, with relatives of the player Luis Díaz, that of former senator Benedetti, Apparently, it was due to his mere presence in the stadium since he was sitting calmly.

“Get out Benedetti! Get out Benedetti! Get him out!” Some of the fans yelled at him, while he remained impassive in his seat, without speaking to anyone and with his eyes on the field.

However, in the video it is not possible to see if all the boos are definitely exclusively against him.

What did Benedetti reply?

The former ambassador spoke through his X account – formerly Twitter – and said: “In this video it is very clear that the one who is yelled at to leave is a person who was behind me, my wife and my son, and that offended petrism. At half time, it was he who ended up moving to another place in the stadium.”

In this video it is very clear that the person being yelled at to leave is a person who was behind me, my wife and my son, and who offended Petrism. At half time, it was he who ended up moving to another place in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/sXV9TBhVkU — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) September 8, 2023

Escaf spoke after a discussion with the family of Luis Díaz

Congressman Agmeth Escaf pointed out that the dispute was not only about the location – which he claims to have bought – but that he had already received attacks for his work from several fans before.

“(…) the truth is that it was not just a question of seats. In fact, I arrived and there were no free seats because they had been taken despite being numbered seats, but the problem arose since I arrived in the area of ​​those stands, long before demanding my positions,” said the representative.

The awkward moment of Agmeth Escaf in the Metropolitan.

He added that “the attack and harassment that my family suffered is referred to as a matter of political violence and intolerance. I know it from what they yelled at me and said.”

In the video published on social networks, you can see the moment in which Escaf approaches Díaz’s family to demand their seats, to which Geraldine Ponce, the wife of the Guajiro soccer player, insists that no one has a chair inside the stadium. .

In another video, the crowd can be seen chanting “out, out, out” and even an attendee yells at him “Open from here,” while Agmeth says, “These are my chairs.”

Regarding the match, the Colombian team won the match thanks to Rafael Santos Borré’s goal and began their journey to Mexico/United States/Canada 2026 on the right foot.

