The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti. is found in Washington for an unusual two-day tour in which he plans to meet with officials from the Biden administration, congressional authorities, think tanks and former US ambassadors to Bogotá.

(Read here: Monomeros: the decision that the US enlists after the Nicolás Petro scandal)

According to Benedetti, the main objective of the visit is “informative” and to clarify why Colombia has relations with Venezuela.

(See also: Benedetti says that he will not contest for Mayor of Barranquilla and remains in Venezuela)

“Human rights are not political and social and economic and in Venezuela there are 5 million families broken by this issue and where poverty has grown in all the departments that are on the border,” Benedetti said after a working breakfast at the Residence of Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, where former United States ambassadors Kevin Whitaker, Bill Brownfield, Mike McKinley and Anne Patterson were.

I start the day in Washington DC with the first official meeting with the ambassador @LuisGMurillo. We talked about relations between Colombia, the US and Venezuela. We share the government’s efforts to make dialogue a key instrument for the consolidation of peace. pic.twitter.com/O6T2JK9434 — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) March 20, 2023

However, there is much speculation if his trip is related to the case of Monomeros and businessman Alex Saab.

Monómeros, which operates in Colombia, is Venezuela’s second largest foreign asset, but is currently sanctioned by the Treasury Department. Howeverenjoys a special OFAC license that expires in the middle of this year.

Saab, from Barranquilla who was extradited to the United States, is very close to the regime and is known to Maduro insists on his release.

According to Benedetti, neither of the two issues is part of his agenda. However, he made it clear that the extension of the license for Monomeros is very important for Colombia.

After being consulted about a possible trip by Maduro to Colombia, the ambassador clarified that for now “It is neither on the agenda nor is it planned” a visit by the Venezuelan president to the country.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington