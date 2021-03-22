The goals from direct free kicks are among the most applauded by the public for the difficulty they entail. But marking one from a far distance is rarely seen. And he has spent this day in Ligue 1.

Armand Lauriente, in Nantes-Lorient, launched a free kick that, by style and distance, he remembered those that Juninho Pernambucano was executing with Lyon. A brutal blow from almost 40 meters that took a devilish effect until sneaking into the goal.