The Swedish Armand Duplantis, the pole vault superstar, beat his own world record with a mark of 6.21 meters this Sunday to win gold at the Eugene-2022 World Cup, the only title missing from his legendary record.

New world record

‘Mondo’ Duplantis signed a new feat in his country of birth by jumping 6.21 meters in his last attempt, surpassing by one centimeter the record he achieved in March when he won gold at the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade.

The Olympic champion had already left his competitors behind and had secured the title, but he culminated his performance with another of his feats that put the finishing touch to the first World Cup held in the United States.

The stands at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, erupted with jubilation and an ecstatic Duplantis celebrated the achievement with a spectacular somersault.

The American Christopher Nilsen took the silver, as in the Tokyo-2020 Games, and the Philippine Ernest John Obiena with the bronze, both with jumps of 5.94 meters.

At 22 years old, Duplantis adds his first world gold to a showcase in which he already has European, Olympic and World Indoor Championship titles (2022).

The one on Sunday is his fifth world record and the third in 2022. Before the appearance of the Swede, the record belonged to Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie (6.16 meters in 2014), who was fifth on Sunday at the age of 35. Representing Sweden, the country of his mother, Duplantis was born and raised in the American city of Lafayette, Louisiana.

“Not bad,” Duplantis joked as he took the microphone to his fans. You “have given me a good energy to help me get ahead. It’s been beautiful, I love Eugene.”

More news

SPORTS