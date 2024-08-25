The Swede Armand Duplantis shone again and improved his pole vault world record by clearing a bar at 6.26 metres on his second attempt at the meeting of the Chorzów Diamond League, Poland.

“I always want to jump as high as possible and keep pushing myself. I’ve never done an absolutely perfect jump, so I always feel like I can do better,” said the Swede after achieving another record.

Duplantis, unstoppable leap

Holder of the world record in his discipline since February 2020 with a jump of 6.17 m in Torun, also in Poland, ‘World’ Duplantis She broke the best mark in history for the tenth time, twenty days after her last record, the 6.25 m set at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Crowned champion in the French capital, the Swede jumped 6.15 metres on Wednesday at the Lausanne (Switzerland) meet without “having trained much” since the Olympic Games.

In Poland on Sunday, Armand Duplantis first jumped 5.62m, then 5.92m and 6m to lead the race ahead of American Sam Kendricks and Greek Emmanouil Karalis, before challenging for the world record.

“I wanted to do a good job… This year I have focused on the Olympics, and the record was a natural thing because I was in good shape,” said an insatiable Duplantis in Poland.

“It almost feels strange and unnatural to me to receive so much love and support. I see it especially in Poland. The energy in this stadium gets better every year. I have very good memories here. The track is wonderful, the conditions have been perfect and everything has come together to allow me to do this,” he added.

In his first attempt at 6.26 m, Duplantis He missed the jump, going under the bar, but on the second he corrected himself and although he touched the bar, it did not fall and he set a new world record ahead of the previous world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who was also competing in Chorzów.

