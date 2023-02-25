Armand Duplantis has once again broken the pole vault world record, reaching 6.22 meters this Saturday at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, France. The 23-year-old Swede, Olympic champion in 2021 and world champion in 2022, has established a new record in his discipline for the sixth time after he reached 6.17 meters in 2020. Duplantis then surpassed the 6.16 of the previous record achieved by Renaud Lavillenie (organizer of the All Star) and since then he has done nothing more than break his own record time and time again: 6.18 (July 2020), 6.19 (March 2022), 6.20 (March 2022), 6.21 (July 2022).

“It’s incredible, I don’t know what to say (…) Breaking this world record in front of Renaud (Lavillenie) is incredible. He would never have jumped so high if Renaud hadn’t been there, ”he declared. Lavillenie, present at the moment of breaking Duplantis’ record today, ran up to him in a frenzy to congratulate him on the new mark. world Duplantis collects all the great pole vault titles: in addition to winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, he is the indoor and outdoor world champion, as well as the indoor and outdoor European champion.

The All Star Perche de Clermont-Ferrand is his fourth competition of the 2023 indoor season. In all four he has managed to overcome the height of six meters. Duplantis was born and raised in Louisiana (United States) but internationally defends the colors of Sweden, the country of his mother. The athlete, who has decided not to participate in this year’s Indoor European Championships that will take place in Istanbul from March 2 to 5, had no rival of his stature today in the test in Clermont. The second was the Australian Kurtis Marshall and the third the Dutch Meno Vloon, both with 5.91 meters. In the women’s category, the victory went to the Czech Amalie Svabikova (4.66 meters).

