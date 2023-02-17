Home page politics

Why isn’t arms production getting going? Everything is actually ready, says a leading armaments manager – and names the general conditions. Is politics getting in the way?

Munich/Berlin – The tank builder Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) sees no industrial obstacles to a significant increase in production. His company is constantly asking all subcontractors what production rates are possible, said KMW boss Ralf Ketzel of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “So far, no one has given us a signal such as ‘that’s not possible’,” he said. “What we need for this is a clear political consensus.”

Almost a year after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the capacities and capabilities of Western armaments companies will also be a topic at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for the foreseeable future until Sunday. Meanwhile, criticism from the German armaments industry is becoming ever clearer that, despite all the political declarations, hardly any orders have been received so far.

Different business model since the end of the Cold War

KMW is a manufacturer of weapon systems such as the Leopard 2 battle tank and the Panzerhaubitze 2000. With more than 4000 employees, the company describes itself as the market leader for highly protected wheeled and tracked vehicles in Europe.

During the Cold War, KMW had produced about 300 Leopard tanks a year, which is about one per working day. After that, the business model changed. Most recently, there was a new build program in the order of 50 Leopard tanks per year. There is also an upgrade program in which 60 or 70 vehicles per year are brought up to date. About 50 other vehicles come for repairs, i.e. for repairs and maintenance.

“If you want to start producing 300 vehicles a year again, we have a few issues that need to be considered. For example, today’s vehicles are more complex because they consist of many more parts. In addition, we would hand over certain tasks that we now carry out in the main plant to subsidiaries or partner companies,” said Ketzel. “We also have enough room to get back into such a production relatively quickly, if it is really wanted.”

When he came to the company himself, there was basically an assembly line, “not a single repair, not a single conversion,” he recalls. Ketzel: “Only series production of the Leopard took place. Since then, however, we have not reduced the infrastructure, but have grown larger. We have built three halls. That gives us room to breathe.” KMW is well utilized with repair and conversion orders.

infrastructure is sufficient

According to figures that were collected in Europe before the Ukraine war and with the replacement of the vehicles that have now been handed over, production will reach 500 to 600 Leopard 2, according to the KMW boss. If this is not required in an extremely short period of time, it is possible with the current infrastructure in Europe and with the current production lines.

“We have a lead time of one year before assembly and integration begin. This means that the large sub-suppliers who produce motors, optronics, electronics or special optics are called upon immediately,” said Ketzel. “Some have no problem with it at all because they already have a larger production line for many systems. Sometimes, however, even small issues trigger headaches. This can be a chip, for example.”

He estimates one to two years for the start-up of a co-production – whether as an additional production line abroad or in Germany. However, the subcontractors also need a lead time. Ketzel: “If we have an order now, we can ensure that the first systems will be delivered in two years. In three years it will go up. How steep this curve becomes depends on the parameters. We may be able to build two lines, but we cannot build five.”

So far no order for large weapon systems

Almost a year after the turning point, the federal government and the procurement department of the Bundeswehr have not yet placed any orders for the large weapon systems. When asked whether the starting signal has already been given for ramping up production, Ketzel replies: “No. We are in talks with the (procurement office) BAAINBw for many contracts. From our point of view, they are on the right track. But we’re not talking about three-digit numbers.”

A clear political consensus as a basis for decision-making could also be a “certain target configuration”, which should be achieved in four years. “A prominent example is the Puma infantry fighting vehicle: There was a clear statement that a division would be needed in 2027. That’s why we invested. The British are a good example. They say they want 500 Boxer wheeled armored vehicles for ten years. It is working.”

Ketzel emphasizes that KMW – unlike automobile manufacturers or computer manufacturers – does not operate freely on the market. “Everything is subject to the War Weapons Control Act. That is put simply. First of all, the manufacture of war weapons is forbidden, and then there are exemptions. If we want to start manufacturing a weapon of war, we need a license to do it,” he says. “That is German law and it will not change. That’s reasonable too. We are a regulated industry.”

“Ad hoc decisions that are not so well planned”

The tank builder, which has its headquarters in Munich and several branches in Germany and overseas, observes the course of the battles in the Ukraine and draws conclusions for its own concepts in the construction of weapon systems. Even the historic Crimean War “foreshadowed the First World War”. “Today we see a lot – and maybe even understand it – that will change our image of combat leadership,” says Ketzel.

The question is whether in the future it will still be possible to live with “tent city-like command posts” or whether complex decision-making processes will have to be organized in staff units. “You can feel from the Ukraine that things work completely differently, more like a network with good communication. We experience ad hoc decisions that are not planned as well as we know it with maps and situation reports and reports. Our world and its nervous systems often work the other way around. They react to impulses, to blocks of information and not to presentations.”

The question of how large, how light and how networked the main battle tank can be in the future is also of concern. “We saw that in the marine sector. At some point people said: cruisers or battleships are too big,” says Ketzel. “But there are still ships, including large ships, but no longer battleships. Today there are aircraft carriers.” dpa