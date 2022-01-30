Monday, January 31, 2022
Armaments Pentagon puts pressure on U.S. arms manufacturers to accelerate development of hypersonic weapons – China and Russia lead

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in World
The United States has been concerned about China’s ability to develop high-speed missiles and related weapons since last summer at the latest.

The United States Ministry of Defense Pentagon rushes U.S. arms industry waste to develop hypersonic weapons, news channel reports CNN.

Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin intends to raise the issue at a high-level conference next Thursday. According to CNN sources, Austin is set to “hit the butt in the entire hypersonic industry” and “encourage the arms industry to step up the pace”.

Hypersonic means traveling at more than five times the speed of sound. The speed of sound in the air is 1,235 kilometers per hour, meaning that hypersonic weapons fly at speeds of more than 6,000 kilometers per hour.

The United States, Russia and China have been developing hypersonic missiles for years, but the United States fears it has lagged behind, especially against China.

The United States General of the Space Forces David Thompsonin according to the United States, there is “a lot to catch up on in a very short time,” CNN says.

“We are not as far advanced in hypersonic weapons programs as the Russians or the Chinese,” Thompson said at a security conference in Halifax last November.

Americans has been particularly intimidated by the missile test conducted by China last summer.

Like HS said last November, on July 27, a DF-17 missile from the Chinese People’s Army missile force carried a device codenamed DF-ZF into orbit.

This hypersonic composite returned to the ground at more than five times the speed of sound and struck a target on Chinese soil.

The DF-ZF hit about 40 miles from its planned finish. It did not comfort the Pentagon, as the alliance was revealed to be a dangerous weapon. The missile can be equipped with nuclear warheads and, like current flying devices, can change its flight path unpredictably.

When the information The Chinese hypersonic test came to light last fall, the commander of the U.S. Armed Forces Mark Milley characterized it in dramatic terms.

Milley spoke of the “Sputnik Moment,” by which he referred to the Sputnik artificial month launched by the Soviet Union in October 1957. The Soviet lead at the time caused outright panic in the United States.

Pentagon The conference, which begins this week, will be attended by top executives from American arms manufacturers.

According to CNN, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Boeing, among others, are represented.

Read more: US worried about China’s hypersonic missile test – Armed Forces Commander said out loud: “Sputnik moment”

