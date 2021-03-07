D.he Federal Ministry of Defense warns after information from “World on Sunday” in an internal document before the claims to power and the military capabilities of China and Russia. China’s goal is to “secure economic development and shape international order in line with its own interests,” the newspaper quotes from an internal planning paper of the ministry. Russia, in turn, is pursuing the “destabilization and weakening of NATO as a maxim for action”.

China is “increasingly outstripping Russia in the context of global influence, including with regard to arms sales and military cooperation,” “Welt am Sonntag” quotes from the paper written by military experts of the Bundeswehr. China now has two million soldiers, around 6,850 battle tanks and 1,600 fighter planes, but also has the “world’s largest conventional missile potential”.

China continues to develop nuclear capabilities

This also included the extremely dangerous hypersonic missiles with a long range of up to 2500 kilometers. In addition, Beijing is systematically expanding its nuclear capabilities and is now also the “world’s largest exporter of armed drones”.

With a view to Russia, the paper refers to “the introduction of high-precision, far-reaching and barely interceptable hypersonic agents (hypersonic missiles)”. In addition, Moscow is investing heavily in “maintaining nuclear sea-based second strike capability” and in “priority modernization of nuclear weapons potential”. Russia already has “approximately 6375 nuclear warheads”.

The 840,000 soldiers are well trained and can be relocated quickly. “Conventional Russian armed forces are able to achieve superiority in terms of time and space,” says the paper according to “Welt am Sonntag”.

A weakness is currently the “limited capabilities for worldwide, sustainable maritime use” and the lack of armed drones. For Moscow, the military is an “instrument of political action and power”. “The greatest possible benefit is generated” with comparatively little expenditure of funds.