Armaments If Russia now decided to use a nuclear weapon, how would that happen? A warning shot would start first, then blackmail would begin, says Finland’s best nuclear weapons expert

Olli Heinonen knows nuclear weapons better than maybe any Finn. He is in real danger that Russia will still resort to tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, for example.

Even then, the question would have seemed incomprehensible. Nuclear weapons have only been used once in history, in World War II, when the United States dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

After all, there should have been no such threat after the Cold War.

The real threat still is, he estimates Olli Heinonen. He is a former director of nuclear control at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who continues to monitor weapons of mass destruction closely, now at the Stimson Center incubator.

“I think Russia might use a chemical weapon or even a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. If you look at how ruthlessly Russia is smashing civilian targets, that would be a small addition to that. And if it brings Russia the solution it wants. ”

The president is behind the fears Vladimir Putin frustration with Russia’s poor success in the war. Putin has assigned his nuclear armed forces to a “higher state of readiness”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov however, it recently sought to calm the debate by stating that the Russian leadership “did not even consider the use of nuclear weapons”.

Russia resorted to weapons of mass destruction or not, Heinonen believes that the war in Ukraine has another consequence. More and more countries are now reassessing whether they need their own nuclear weapons for security.

Olli Heinonen knows nuclear weapons perhaps better than any other Finn. During his work at the IAEA, he toured North Korea, Iraq, Iran and Libya, among others, as part of weapons of mass destruction control. For a long time, Heinonen and his groups were the eyes of the IAEA on the closed institutions of dictators and authoritarian regimes.

He has also visited a closed city in Russia, where the country’s nuclear weapons laboratory is located. He is well aware of how interested Putin has been in these weapons and how much Russia has invested in them.

Heinonen believes that if Russia now used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, it would not be a new Nagasaki or Hiroshima, but a so-called tactical nuclear weapon.

Tactical nuclear weapons have a shorter range than “traditional” nuclear weapons and can be aimed more precisely, with hypersonic missiles, so precisely that they can sink, for example, an aircraft carrier.

“They’re smaller, more battlefield weapons. They do not sweep away large cities, but the area affected by the explosion is smaller, ”Heinonen says in a telephone interview about his hometown of New York.

He recalls that tactical nuclear weapons must be distinguished from “strategic” nuclear weapons. They are shot from afar and are designed to destroy the ability of enemy society to function. With the armament of the Cold War, nuclear weapons became so destructive that they could not be used properly even in war, Heinonen says. They were meant to be a deterrent.

The development is illustrated by the fact that in 1945, 15 and 25 kt bombs were dropped on Japan, causing enormous destruction in the cities. As early as 1961, the Soviet Union test-exploded Tsar-Bomb, a 57-megaton bomb, far above the Arctic Ocean. Its explosive power was more than 1,500 times greater than the bombs dropped on Japan combined. Or more than ten times as powerful as all World War II explosives.

Because tactical nuclear weapons do not leave a huge amount of destruction behind, they have increased the risk of them being used, Heinonen says.

“Before, all nuclear bombs were just big bets. Now the computer can adjust in the middle of the missile’s flight whether one, five or ten kiloton tons of detonation is desired. All of this could lower the threshold for a state to use a nuclear weapon. ”

Olli Heinonen (center) in the closed city of Sarov, where the Russian nuclear weapons laboratory operates. Heinonen and his host pose in front of a life-size Tsar-Bomba nuclear bomb model. Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the city a couple of years before Heino. “It showed how much Putin respected the developers of nuclear weapons,” Heinonen says.

If Putin really decide to launch a tactical nuclear weapon, what could it mean in practice? How would everything happen?

According to Heinonen, there would probably be a warning shot first.

“There is no need to send a nuclear warhead to any population center. Russia could blow it up somewhere in the Ukrainian steppe, ”he says.

“Then it is said that next this will be directed to the city. Or, if we get Eastern Ukraine, Crimea and a new government in Kiev, we can stop this. That would be a bad place for the other side. ”

The use of nuclear weapons is still unlikely, but the prognosis is nasty. Russia is spreading propaganda that Ukraine, with the support of the United States, has developed biological weapons in its laboratories. Heinonen sees this as a clear sign that Russia is betraying the ground for the possible use of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

The background is that Russia has not been able to achieve its military goals in Ukraine. It thought it could march on Kiev.

“Is Putin tightening his grip now? He has nothing to lose in this way, ”says Heinonen.

He goes on to explain: If Putin uses a small nuclear weapon or a chemical weapon and makes Ukraine bow to Russian demands, he will achieve his goal. If Putin suffers a humiliating defeat in the war, it can again derail him from power.

The use of a weapon of mass destruction would exacerbate Russia’s isolation from the West, but it is already beginning to be completely isolated. And Russia’s great goal, Ukraine, seems to be more important to it than anything the West could promise.

The United States president Joe Biden has stated that if Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, NATO will respond. This has also been stated by the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg. No one is sure what that would mean – hardly Biden and Stoltenberg themselves.

Putin has warned others not to intervene in the war in Ukraine. Biden, on the other hand, has repeatedly warned of the danger of World War III if the United States or NATO directly attacked Russia. The danger of a nuclear conflict looms in the background, no matter how far away.

When the stakes are so high, you don’t want to take the slightest risk of escalation. Nuclear weapons protect Russia from direct NATO intervention.

About the situation rapid conclusions are now being drawn around the world, says Olli Heinonen.

“If you’re Japanese or South Korean, can you count on the United States to come to your aid if you run into trouble with the nuclear-weapon states of North Korea or China? Probably not. ”

According to Heinonen, the confidence of many countries in the United States has already been eroded by the fact that the president Barack Obama retreated in the end, despite having promised tough action if the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad would use a chemical weapon on civilians.

Many also remember that Ukraine eventually gave up its own nuclear weapons. If it had nuclear weapons, Russia would hardly have dared to attack the country.

In February, more than 70 percent of those surveyed in South Korea were in favor of acquiring their own nuclear weapons. Because of its history, Japan has been very negative about nuclear weapons, but the debate has escalated there as well. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said recently that Japan should consider taking U.S. nuclear weapons to its soil.

Japan’s tensions with Russia have increased since the start of the war in Ukraine. There has long been controversy over the Kuril Islands archipelago, and a Japanese Foreign Ministry official compared Russia’s activities in the islands to the occupation of Ukraine.

“Japan is wondering if the United States is really going to help if we need help. Because it would mean that the United States would become a party to the war, ”says Heinonen.

He believes that many other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, are now seriously considering acquiring their own nuclear weapons or building a readiness to build up a weapon quickly.

In the future a non-proliferation review conference will be held in New York this summer. Such is the case every five years. The aim is to look at how the proliferation and number of nuclear weapons has been reduced.

However, Heinonen already knows the answer: there has been no reduction in the last decade.

During Putin, Russia’s role as a nuclear power has been emphasized. Russia has developed and continues to develop more powerful nuclear weapons. For example, missile tips that travel ten times faster than sound and whose trajectory can be manipulated so that it is very difficult to shoot down a missile.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, research institutes remained in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Belarus. Uranium was also processed in Kazakhstan. Ukraine, on the other hand, was an important missile manufacturing site. Russia’s nuclear weapons development stalled for a moment. Now, according to Heinonen, it is already ahead of the United States in some places.

Cold winds blow in nuclear equipment. The disarmament of the major nuclear-weapon states has not only stopped, it has changed direction.

“The five nuclear powers are now increasing the number of their own weapons, such as China, Britain and Russia,” says Heinonen.

“Significantly more efficient and sophisticated nuclear weapons are constantly being developed. And they also have a lower usage threshold. ”

This development is being accelerated by the Russian war in Ukraine.