Video: AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – Arms and more armaments for Ukraine. With that mantra, the NATO allies have pledged to provide Kiev with more ammunition, tanks and anti-aircraft batteries. As the NATO Secretary General explained, the Ukrainians are spending faster than what is produced and that, he said, could be the stone that tips the balance in the contest. To that end, NATO members such as the United States, Germany or France have agreed to invest and manufacture more weapons to increase their arsenals. The allies seek to rearm to protect themselves from a threat that awakens the ghosts of the cold war. Russia would have deployed nuclear weapons on ships and submarines of its fleet in the Baltic Sea, Norwegian intelligence announced yesterday. And in this scenario, Spain has offered to reinforce the eastern flank of NATO with the deployment of a battery of anti-aircraft missiles in Estonia. To all this, we must add the increase in ground troops in the eastern countries of the alliance.









comment









report a bug



