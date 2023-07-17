Are you one of those who love to see a completely starry sky? San Luis Potosi has an ideal destination for you, it is about Armadillo of the Infantes, where can you do astronomical tourism.

This picturesque municipality, located just 40 minutes from the capital of San Luis Potosí, has gained fame for its exceptional capacity for astronomical observation and his cultural and historical wealth.

With its landscapes, cobbled streets and spectacular panoramic views between hills, Armadillo of the Infante It has become one of the favorite destinations for local tourism and visitors to the state.

But there is something else in Armadillo that distinguishes it, during the starry nights its true charm is revealed, making it a potential for astronomical observation.

This little corner of San Luis Potosí has ​​gained fame as one of the best places to admire the night sky in all its splendor.

Armadillo is a beautiful tourist destination in San Luis Potosí (Facebook: Armadillo Mágico)

Thanks to its location and the absence of light pollution, Armadillo offers an exceptional astronomical experience. Here, the Milky Way unfolds majestically without the need for a telescope, regaling visitors with an impressive celestial spectacle.

Aware of its potential, local authorities are working hard to Obtain Global Dark Skies Certificationrecognized by UNESCO and the UN.

You will be able to observe the constellations from this place (Facebook: Magical Armadillo)

This recognition would put Armadillo on the map as one of the most important astronomical destinations in Mexicobut, although I still do not have this recognition, you can get away now and enjoy a starry night.

What to do in Armadillo, San Luis Potosi?

Armadillo, San Luis Potosí, not only offers celestial wonders, it also invites lovers of nature and outdoor sports to enjoy its privileged environment.

You can also stay in beautiful cabins (Facebook: Magical Armadillo)

The Captain’s Trail a 19 kilometer route that connects to Cerro de San Pedro with Armadillo de los Infante, it is the ideal place for lovers of hiking, cycling and trail running.

Surrounded by lush vegetation and breathtaking landscapes, this trail offers a unique connection with nature and allows adventurers to explore the region in an active and exciting way.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Booking.com? Look in THIS LINK with your best offers