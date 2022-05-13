The publisher and developer Bohemia Interactive announced a live stream for the Weapon which will take place next week. The event titled “the future of Arma” will take place on May 17th at 7pm. The stream will air on the Twitch Arma Platform channel.

Little is known about the event, but Bohemia Interactive teased fans an hour after the announcement of the stream, with a series of countdowns, suggesting that something very important for the game series is in the works.

Most fans think the stream will showcase part of Arma 4’s graphics engine, called Enfusion, with Bohemia Interactive providing some details late last year. The website promoting the engine to potential developers reads: “Enfusion represents 20 years of experience in developing game engines packed into a powerful toolset.”

Papa Bear to all units, your presence is expected.

Be aware and save the date. 👇 https://t.co/xhhDWWEYU9 pic.twitter.com/NJG6s44r7J – Arma Platform (@ArmaPlatform) May 12, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



For now, therefore, there are no clues as to what will be shown during the live broadcast: we at Eurogamer will follow it, so stay tuned with us for all the news that will be shared.

Source: GameInformer