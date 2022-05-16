L’exit from Reforger weapon is really imminent: according to the leaker who first revealed its existence, the Bohemia Interactive game will make its debut tomorrow, May 17, to coincide with the reveal.

In all likelihood, the version of Arma Reforger that we can get our hands on will be a beta only available on Xboxbut it is not clear at the moment if the temporal exclusivity we were talking about is limited to this.

Second, the leaker has confirmed that there will not be one single player campaign and that therefore this shooter designed for consoles will focus solely on the multiplayer sector.

Finally an exit period was provided regarding Weapon 4the new main chapter of the franchise, which according to these rumors will be available between 2024 and 2025: it will still take some time before we see it in action, in short.

At this point we await with some interest the event organized for tomorrow by Bohemia Interactive, in which the future of Arma will be revealed.