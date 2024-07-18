Going into detail, almost 100,000 people purchased Arma 3 in the first 24 hours of the summer sale. This is the “most copies sold in a single day” since it launched in Alpha in March 2013.

Arma III doesn’t give up, with the latest Steam sale being a huge success for the game and, consequently, for the developer Bohemia Interactive. Think that overall sold more than 500,000 units throughout the sales period as explained by the developers themselves in a message published on the platform.

Big numbers

As mentioned, Arma III sold over 500,000 units overall. The result was such that Marek Spanel, the CEO of Bohemia, wanted to make the announcement himself on July 8, three days before the end of the discounts.

It’s worth noting that Arma III was sold at a very low price: It’s been discounted by 90%, with a base price in the US of just $2.99. In short, it was really hard to resist, especially for those who have been following it for a long time. It is unlikely that it will ever be sold for a lower price than this, unless it is given away by some store.

Given the influx of new players, the studio has posted links to the official FAQ and mods, as well as some tips on how to get started with Arma 3. The latest sales have brought the Arma III total sales well over 10 million unitsto which must be added the more than 11 million DLCs and expansions sold. The game continues to have a Very Positive rating on Steam with 91% of its 151,000 positive reviews.