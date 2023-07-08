Spearhead 1944 is packed with content, including five playable factions, over 50 weapons, more than 40 vehicles and static weapons, a seven-mission co-op campaign that supports up to 24 players simultaneously, and a handful of multiplayer and single-player scenarios. The whole is spread over “150 sq km of unique terrain based on real locations and topography of north-western France”.

Weapon 3 expands with a new DLC that takes players back to World War II and promises to bring that confrontation to life “on a scale never seen before”. The content is called Spearhead 1944 . The release period is 2023 (there are no more precise details at the moment) and the will cost $18 . You can also see the trailer below.

Arma 3: The Spearhead 1994 DLC

Spearhead 1994

The team explains that we will be able to experiment Operation Cobraone of the most decisive military maneuvers of the Normandy campaign, which saw the US First Army attempt to break through the German lines while the latter were distracted by British and Canadian attacks on other fronts.

Bohemia Interactive claims this DLC creatormade by third-party developer Heavy Ordnance Works, “will deliver an immersive and historic military sandbox experience on a scale never before seen in Arma 3.”

Also, a data pack compatibility will be added to the Arma 3 Steam Workshop together with the release of the DLC. If you are not interested in purchasing the full pack, you can subscribe to this Workshop item and you will be able to play on multiplayer servers using the resources in this pack, although you will not be able to visit the new Normandy map.